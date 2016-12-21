Oklahoma linebacker Kyrei Fisher flip...

Oklahoma linebacker Kyrei Fisher flips commitment from Gophers to Arkansas

The Gophers lost a recruit to Arkansas on Monday, when Kyrei Fisher flipped his commitment to the Razorbacks in a move that was in the works well before last week's player boycott at Minnesota. Fisher is a 6-2, 230-pound linebacker from Tulsa Union High School, who is a consensus three-star recruit and also had reported offers from Michigan State, Colorado and Houston.

