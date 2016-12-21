Mother, daughter reunion short-lived after crash

A woman is dead and her teenage daughter seriously injured after their van collided with a semi at a highway intersection in southeastern Minnesota Tuesday. The State Patrol says the 15-year-old girl was driving when the van she and her mother were in left a stop sign on County Road 11 and attempted to cross Highway 57. It was struck by a semi driven by a 40-year-old man from Mantorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.