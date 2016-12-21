Man, girl found inside house in Farib...

Man, girl found inside house in Faribault died of murder/suicide4 min ago

Tuesday Dec 13

A man and a girl found dead inside a house in Faribault on Sunday afternoon died in a case of murder-suicide, police reported Monday.

