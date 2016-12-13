Funds available for energy fixups
Businesses, farm operations, non-profit entities and churches in area counties can all get significant help to make their operations more energy-efficient. Funds are available through the Rural Minnesota Energy Board, which assists 18 counties, including Martin, Faribault, Jackson and Watonwan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,652
|Black Racist State Rep Keith Ellison
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|2
|aipac (Feb '16)
|Wed
|AmwayPonzi
|5
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Fear ISIS
|568
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Dec 18
|Mutant-cucumber
|665
|Crybaby white boys!!
|Dec 18
|Phineas
|37
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC