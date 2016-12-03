Courts
Lea A. Flick, 59, of Delavan; Retha G. Rasmussen, 60, of Winnebago; Amanda L. Bahr, 36, of Winnebago; Matthew W. Schonrock, 37, of Winnebago; each fined $125. Jennifer D. Harrison, 40, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Elvin A. Groff, 38, of Stevens, Pa.; Jaimie L. McNamee, 18, of Lakeville; each fined $135.
