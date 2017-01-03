ABC Companies Recognizes Three Employees for 30 Years of Service
ABC has recognized and thanked three employees who have recently been recognized for 30 years of exceptional service to their customers and the industry. Wendy Hansen started at ABC financial services as a young married mother of a 2 year old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life is a waste of time
|20 min
|Space ace
|21
|Dopey tellitlikeitis still posting
|2 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,770
|Horrible job/life
|7 hr
|Space ace
|13
|White tortured live by blacks
|7 hr
|Space ace
|12
|Hillary Clinton ranks last on U.S. 'most admire... (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Douchebags at work
|10 hr
|Space ace
|6
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC