2 Found Dead in Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, Murder-Suicide Suspected
Faribault police say murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of a man and woman found inside the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday. Faribault police say they were called at 12:15 p.m. Friday after someone reported seeing two people down inside the building on the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump saved gop
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|2
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,721
|2016: the year of political revolt
|5 hr
|Space ace
|6
|Hillary Crushes All Republicans As Ohio Swings ... (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Space ace
|15
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Fri
|Mutant-cucumber
|672
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Fri
|LIbEralS
|571
|Clinton 2016 Shoe IN !!!! (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Space ace
|16
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC