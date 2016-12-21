2 Found Dead in Faribault Area Chambe...

2 Found Dead in Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, Murder-Suicide Suspected

Friday Dec 23

Faribault police say murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of a man and woman found inside the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday. Faribault police say they were called at 12:15 p.m. Friday after someone reported seeing two people down inside the building on the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

