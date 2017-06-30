West Fargo home destroyed in early Thursday morning fire: Residents...
A home was destroyed by fire in West Fargo early Thursday. Firefighters responded to the call just after 1 a.m. at 703 17th Ave. West and found the second level of the home in flames.a Fire Chief Dan Fuller says a firefighter driving home after clearing another call saw the fire and was about to knock on the front door when the family came out.
