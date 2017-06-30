Two men facing assault charges after beating up another man
Two men are facing simple assault charges after getting into a fight with another man in south Fargo on Sunday, July 2nd. Three men were in a parking lot in the 4000 block of 19th Avenue South when they were approached by two men they didn't know.
