Sex offender changes addresses in Fargo
The Fargo Police Department wants the community to know that registered sex offender, Roger Patrick Mcavoy is currently living at 735 14th St. North in Fargo. Mcavoy was previously living at 700 block of 8th street south in Moorhead.
