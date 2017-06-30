One man dead, another airlifted for treatment after ATV rollover crash in Minnesota
One man is dead and another had to be airlifted to a Fargo hospital after an ATV rollover crash in Elbow Lake. Troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Anthony Ortiz Sr. from Washington state, died at the scene after he rolled the ATV and it landed on top of him.
