Fargo set to close and detour two maj...

Fargo set to close and detour two major routes beginning July 5

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

During the first phase of the project 2nd Avenue N will be closed to traffic in both directions and street parking will be reduced. The sidewalks will be open on the south side of the road to provide access to local businesses and the post office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know chantel Jun 17 Chantel the singer 2
News West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09) Jun '17 Anonymous 19
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) May '17 Latino 47
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC