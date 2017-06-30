Fargo set to close and detour two major routes beginning July 5
During the first phase of the project 2nd Avenue N will be closed to traffic in both directions and street parking will be reduced. The sidewalks will be open on the south side of the road to provide access to local businesses and the post office.
