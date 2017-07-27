Fargo police investigate reported armed robberies
Fargo police are investigating whether any of those arrested on outstanding warrants are connected to two armed robberies early Wednesday near the Quality Inn in the 1400 block of 35th Street South.a Deputy Chief Joe Anderson says the suspects were believed to have ran to a room at Quality Suites, a hotel next door. About a half dozen people were taken into custody as they left the room at various times throughout the morning.a Anderson says not knowing if anyone else was in the room, the the Red River Valley SWAT team was called in to make entry.
