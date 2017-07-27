27-year-old man arrested in connection with armed robbery
A 27-year-old man is now facing charges related to a robbery involving a handgun that happened outside a Fargo hotel early Wednesday morning. Around 3:30 am police were called to Quality Inn, early in the investigation police believed there may have been two victims, but now say there was only one.
