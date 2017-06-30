Young boy insisted to pay for some Fargo police officer's lunch
On Thursday afternoon the Fargo Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying that while they were out for lunch at Spicy Pie, Jack approached them and enthusiastically wanted to buy their lunch. The police say that even though they told Jack that he didn't have to do that, he insisted anyways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know chantel
|Jun 17
|Chantel the singer
|2
|West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|19
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC