Young boy insisted to pay for some Fargo police officer's lunch

On Thursday afternoon the Fargo Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying that while they were out for lunch at Spicy Pie, Jack approached them and enthusiastically wanted to buy their lunch. The police say that even though they told Jack that he didn't have to do that, he insisted anyways.

