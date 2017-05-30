Who are the men in the white van driving through neighborhoods?
Dozens of people in the valley are sharing pictures on Facebook of a suspicious looking white van with black spray paint on the side. The South Fargo mom who posted the pictures says two men driving the van have been driving slowly through neighborhoods and wants others to keep an eye out.
