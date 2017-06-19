West Fargo Police looking for missing 12 year old runaway
The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing runaway 12-year-old girl. Meadow Rae Anne McDeid left her home in West Fargo on the night of June 18th and has not made contact with her parents since that time.
