Watch this dark, ominous tornado churn through the dirt in North Dakota
Video from Jesse Bye via @ValleyNewsLive Tornado Watch parts of ND/MN until 6. pic.twitter.com/MK1UykHb75 Wednesday afternoon, severe thunderstorms bubbled up over North Dakota and Minnesota. Around 1:30 p.m., this tornado touched down near Hatton, N.D., and blasted through dark soil to create one of the more ominous twister scenes we've seen so far this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|19
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|May 20
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC