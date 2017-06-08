Watch this dark, ominous tornado churn through the dirt in North Dakota

Video from Jesse Bye via @ValleyNewsLive Tornado Watch parts of ND/MN until 6. pic.twitter.com/MK1UykHb75 Wednesday afternoon, severe thunderstorms bubbled up over North Dakota and Minnesota. Around 1:30 p.m., this tornado touched down near Hatton, N.D., and blasted through dark soil to create one of the more ominous twister scenes we've seen so far this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.