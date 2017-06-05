VIDEO: Woman at crosswalk nearly gets hit by crash in North Fargo
A leisurely walk near RibFest in north Fargo turned into quite the scare for one woman trying to cross the street on Thursday afternoon. The video sent to us by Austin Lang-Dahl was caught on his dash camera while he was driving home from the grocery store.
