VIDEO: Lost footage appears to show ruins from 1957 Fargo tornado
When Charlie Francis sat down to view some old home movies he recently bought from a Fargo thrift store, he had no idea what to expect. While looking at scenes that included an anonymous family's summer picnic and a visit to a zoo, Francis says he was stunned when he saw what appears to be lost footage from the aftermath of the deadly 1957 Fargo tornado.
