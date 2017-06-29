Vandalism hits tenants of downtown Fargo apartment
Some Fargo residents were in for a rude awakening Wednesday morning when a whole parking lot of cars was hit by a vandal. It happened at the Historic Union apartment complex early in the morning when someone painted phrases onto the building and cars in the parking lot.
