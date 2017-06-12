Special prosecutor sought for case against Fargo police...
A special prosecutor will be asked to take over the case of a Fargo police officer who is facing a domestic assault charge in Moorhead. Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says he wants to avoid any conflicts of interest in the case involving Fargo Police Officer Jeremiah Ferris.
