Some in Fargo say siren testing caused some confusion
It's no secret that the emergency sirens go off the first Wednesday of the month around 1:00 pm to double check that they work. However, this Wednesday some people in Fargo say the sirens confused them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|19
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|May 20
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC