Snaps Holding Company v. Leach Ida

SNAPS HOLDING COMPANY, a North Dakota corporation, Plaintiff, Appellee and Cross-Appellant v. Jim LEACH and Elizabeth Leach, Defendants, Appellants and Cross-Appellees Steve Leach, Defendant and Appellee Darlene Leach, Frank A. Barber, Sherry Barber, Dennis J. Meyer, Jerry Nelson, Marjo Nelson, Kathy Hegland, Michael Hegland, Rebecca Soloway, William Ockert, Delores Reznechek, John Bergstrom, Janice Scott, John W. Scott, and all other shareholders of IDA of Moorhead Corporation, as listed on Exhibit A, attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, Defendants Benjamin J. Hasbrouck and Todd E. Zimmerman , Fargo, ND, for plaintiff, appellee and cross-appellant SNAPS Holding Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.