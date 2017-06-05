Sentencing set for Fargo man convicted of murder and arson Friday, June 9
A Fargo man convicted of murder and arson in the deaths of two people in the city will be sentenced later this year. Court documents show that sentencing for Ashley Hunter has been scheduled for Sept.
