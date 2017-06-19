Sargent County Man Involved In Kraft Slough Near Drowning

A Sargent County man is fighting for his life in a Fargo hospital after a near drowning in a slough over the weekend. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper says 57-year-old William VanderVoort was swimming in the northwestern part of the Kraft Slough Sunday evening around 6 p.m., when friends lost sight of him and called 911 to report him missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.