Sargent County Man Involved In Kraft Slough Near Drowning

A Sargent County man is fighting for his life in a Fargo hospital after a near drowning in a slough over the weekend. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper says 57-year-old William VanderVoort was swimming in the northwestern part of the Kraft Slough Sunday evening around 6 p.m., when friends lost sight of him and called 911 to report him missing.

