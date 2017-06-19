Sargent County Man Involved In Kraft Slough Near Drowning
A Sargent County man is fighting for his life in a Fargo hospital after a near drowning in a slough over the weekend. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper says 57-year-old William VanderVoort was swimming in the northwestern part of the Kraft Slough Sunday evening around 6 p.m., when friends lost sight of him and called 911 to report him missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know chantel
|Jun 17
|Chantel the singer
|2
|West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|19
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|May 20
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC