Sanford Health, Mid Dakota Clinic agr...

Sanford Health, Mid Dakota Clinic agree to merger

54 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Sanford has signed a merger agreement with Mid Dakota Clinic , which has nearly 100 physicians who serve patients in the Bismarck-Mandan area. The integration of the two health care systems will be ongoing through the next year.

