Retired Fargo teacher accepts buyout, 28 homes face eminent domain

A onetime North Dakota Teacher of the Year who received help from students and faculty to ward off several Red River floods has decided he can no longer fight both the river and Fargo officials who wanted his house off the flood plain. Like his wife and mother-in-law before him, Jim Papacek had planned to spend his dying days in the central Fargo home where he lived for nearly half a century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.