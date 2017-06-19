Red Fawn Fallis released to halfway house while she awaits trial for involvement in DAPL protest
A woman accused of firing a gun at police officers during a Dakota Access Pipeline protest is being released to a halfway home while she awaits trial. Fallis will be transported to Centre Inc. halfway house in Fargo when space becomes available.
