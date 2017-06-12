Oriska Man Faces Felony Terrorizing and Criminal Trespass Charges
According to Barnes County State's Attorney Carl Martineck, on May 30, 2017, the Barnes County Sheriff's Office responded to Meyer's Landing after receiving a report of a man brandishing a firearm outside of a cabin. Gubrud was found at the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was air lifted to a Fargo hospital.
