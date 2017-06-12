New locally owned restaurant coming to Fargo
A new restaurant is coming to Fargo and will be located downtown. Daran's Southern Soul Food and West Indian Cuisine will move into the old Border Cities Service located on 30 North University Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|19
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|May 20
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC