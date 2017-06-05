New details emerge surrounding local kidnapping case
UPDATE: Valley News Live has obtained the incident report surrounding the kidnapping case that started in West Fargo on Friday. In an interview with police, Ciera Olson said she was at her friend Melissa Mueller's house in West Fargo when her father, Jose Toribio and uncle Victor Toribio came over and knocked on the door.
