Nat'l Ag Genotyping Center Announces ...

Nat'l Ag Genotyping Center Announces New Tools In Corn Disease Identification

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

NAT'L AG GENOTYPING CENTER ANNOUNCES NEW TOOLS IN CORN DISEASE IDENTIFICATION Jun. 6, 2017 Source: National Corn Growers Association news release Identifying corn diseases and pursuing the best management plan available just got easier, faster and more cost effective due to new testing protocols announced today by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center located in Fargo, North Dakota. "Farming is a complicated pursuit that involves many choices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09) Jun 2 Anonymous 19
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) May 20 Latino 47
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb '17 Fargo0214 1
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,645 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC