NAT'L AG GENOTYPING CENTER ANNOUNCES NEW TOOLS IN CORN DISEASE IDENTIFICATION Jun. 6, 2017 Source: National Corn Growers Association news release Identifying corn diseases and pursuing the best management plan available just got easier, faster and more cost effective due to new testing protocols announced today by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center located in Fargo, North Dakota. "Farming is a complicated pursuit that involves many choices.

