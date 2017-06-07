Myriad Mobile Raises $1.5M to Launch ...

Myriad Mobile Raises $1.5M to Launch New Ag-Tech for Grain

Myriad Mobile , a software technology company focused on mobile and web applications, today announced it has raised $1.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round to launch a new ag-tech product for the grain industry. With this investment, Myriad has raised a total of $2.3 million, having previously raised $800,000 in seed funding.

