Mother of Hunter murder victim says s...

Mother of Hunter murder victim says society is now protected

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Valley News Live

A Fargo man was found guilty of two murders that happened in 2015. A jury found Ashley Hunter guilty of killing 45-year-old Clarence Flowers and 24-year old Samuel Traut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09) 6 hr Anonymous 19
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) May 20 Latino 47
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb '17 Fargo0214 1
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,636 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC