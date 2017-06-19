Man struck by train in downtown Fargo has significant...
A man was struck by the eastbound Amtrak "Empire Builder" about 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning in downtown Fargo.a The accident happened near the Amtrak station at 6th Avenue and Broadway. Sgt. Joel Erickson tells KFGO News the victim had "significant injuries" but was conscious when police arrived on scene.
