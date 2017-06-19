Man hospitalized following motorcycle crashSunday, June 18FARGO...

Man hospitalized following motorcycle...

Man hospitalized following motorcycle crash
Sunday, June 18
FARGO

A motorcyclist from Page, North Dakota was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he crashed into a ditch near Oriska Saturday.

