Man convicted of two murders in FargoFriday, June 2FARGO (KFGO) - A...

Man convicted of two murders in Fargo...

Man convicted of two murders in Fargo
Friday, June 2
FARGO (KFGO)

A jury in Fargo has convicted a Fargo man in the murders of two people. Ashley Hunter was also convicted of arson by Cass County District Court jury Fri.

