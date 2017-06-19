Man charged with manslaughter in death of Fargo manTuesday, June...
A Fargo man has been charged with manslaughter for injuries that led to the death of another Fargo man late last month. The Cass County State's Attorneys Office has charged Darren Patterson, 43, with manslaughter in the death of 45 year-old James Grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know chantel
|Jun 17
|Chantel the singer
|2
|West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|19
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC