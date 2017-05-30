Man arrested with carfentanil in West Fargo

Authorities say 20-year-old Jesse Erickson was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by Fargo and West Fargo Police, D.E.A., and Cass County Drug Task Force. Erickson is facing charges of Delivery of carfentanil, Possession of carfentanil with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.