Man arrested with carfentanil in West Fargo
Authorities say 20-year-old Jesse Erickson was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by Fargo and West Fargo Police, D.E.A., and Cass County Drug Task Force. Erickson is facing charges of Delivery of carfentanil, Possession of carfentanil with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|19
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|May 20
|Latino
|47
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Mrstealyourwhitegirl
|40
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|lightbeamrider
|41
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb '17
|Fargo0214
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC