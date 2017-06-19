Man arrested after mobile meth lab was discovered in Fargo
The Fargo Police Department, along with the Cass County Drug Task Force, found the makings of a mobile meth lab early Monday morning. 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia were seized, along with chemicals and equipment needed to manufacture methamphetamine.
