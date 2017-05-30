Lightbulb sparks fire at Stars and St...

Lightbulb sparks fire at Stars and Strikes bowling alley

Around 5 o'clock West Fargo fire crews responded to a call at the Stars and Strikes bowling alley on Sheyenne Street in West Fargo. People throwing a party at the bowling alley, celebrating a graduation, smelled the smoke, got access to the attic by a service panel and attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher.

