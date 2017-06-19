ID of man found in Red River confirme...

ID of man found in Red River confirmed, no crime suspected in death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner in St. Paul has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Red River in north Fargo last week. David Tikayne, 29, disappeared June 5. He and some friends decided to go swimming near the walk-bridge connecting Memorial Park in Moorhead with Oak Grove Park in Fargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know chantel Jun 17 Chantel the singer 2
News West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09) Jun 2 Anonymous 19
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) May '17 Latino 47
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC