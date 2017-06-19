ID of man found in Red River confirmed, no crime suspected in death
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner in St. Paul has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Red River in north Fargo last week. David Tikayne, 29, disappeared June 5. He and some friends decided to go swimming near the walk-bridge connecting Memorial Park in Moorhead with Oak Grove Park in Fargo.
