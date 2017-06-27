I-29 to close under 32nd Ave. overnight Wednesday and Thursday in Fargo

Coming up this week, contractors for the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project will be installing beams overnight on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, necessary for widening the I-29 bridge. To safely complete the work, they must temporarily close each side of the interstate between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with lane reductions in place beginning at 9 p.m. Contractors planned this work during hours that will impact the fewest people possible.

