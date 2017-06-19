Hearing in North Dakota death penalty...

Hearing in North Dakota death penalty case could last 7 days

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: SFGate

In this Feb. 8, 2007 file photo, from left, Linda Walker, Sid Walker and Allen Sjodin, walk into a news conference in Fargo, N.D., after the sentencing hearing for Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. Rodriguez was sentenced to death for killing of Dru Sjodin the daughter of Linda Walker and Allen Sjodin. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Rodriguez's death sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know chantel Jun 17 Chantel the singer 2
News West Fargo bugler presses for live taps for vet... (Oct '09) Jun 2 Anonymous 19
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) May 20 Latino 47
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Apr '17 Mrstealyourwhitegirl 40
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 lightbeamrider 41
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar '17 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,718 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC