Great Plains Food Bank Youth Summer meals sites now open in Fargo

Sites in Bismarck, Fargo and Valley City opened this week for the Great Plains Food Bank Youth Summer Meals program to benefit hungry children in each community and surrounding areas. The program runs Monday - Friday from June 5th until August 18th and is open until 12:30 p.m. at each location.

