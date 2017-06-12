Former employee: pizza shop temporarily shut down after maggots found on dough cutter
Manny Matos, a former employee of Little Caesars in Fargo on 45th St., said the place is closed for maintenance because maggots were found on a dough cutter during their most recent health inspection. "My little brother, who also works there, called me and said they found maggots in the dough machine," Matos said.
