Fargo woman reunited with cat after missing for one year
The cat was reunited with the owner after a post in a local Facebook group. Magoon says she still can't believe her Siamese cat Shegua is back in her home after she ran off over a year ago on June 23. "A year and two days, they're like what do you mean she was missing for a year? She was gone," Magoon said as she booked a checkup for cat.
