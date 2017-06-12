Fargo police advise lone walkers to use caution after recent...
Fargo Police have issued an advisory to use extra caution when walking alone after several recent reports of suspicious activity. This past Thursday, a 15-year old girl was approached by a man inside the Hornbachers store on 32nd Ave. South.
