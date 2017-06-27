Fargo man to serve 120 days after bom...

Fargo man to serve 120 days after bomb threat

UPDATE: A Fargo man has pleaded guilty to terrorizing and criminal mischief charges after a bomb threat that happened in Fargo back in March. On Monday, Dustin Depiano was sentenced to 120 days in jail but court documents say he was given credit for the 108 days he has already served.

